Palm Springs Downtown Park sees over 5,000 attendees in ‘No Kings’ rally

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Local groups from across the Coachella Valley, rallied together Saturday to a "No Kings" protest. They joined over 2,000 other groups across the nation standing against what they call "escalating authoritarianism."

"Let us live our lives," John Barrowman said. "You can have your lives. You can believe what you want, but don't make me believe. I don't need to believe."

Over 5,000 people joined the protest at Downtown Park with signs or wearing "No Kings" crowns. Many attendees were not surprised by the number of people, and said it showed a united message.

"Palm Springs always turns out when there's something to stand up for because...we always represent the marginalized community," Barrowman said looking at the crowd. "And, this is amazing."

The crowds extended through the park to the Palm Springs Art Museum and into downtown to South Belardo Road. Protesters say they are making their voice heard and sharing their story with hopes it will make a difference.

"America is about diversity. America was based on people coming from other countries," Barrowman said. "I'm an immigrant myself. I wanted to be an American citizen, and I am proud of it...we should not deny that to other people."

The Palm Springs Police Department had a heavy presence after the rally, especially after a suspect was arrest for an alleged shooting threat. PSPD Chief Andy Mills spoke on peaceful protest safety, and told the crowd they would support their cause as it remained peaceful.

“There’s some people who want to oppress. We choose to empower," Mills said to the crowd. "There are some trying to instill fear based use of police tactics. We choose to bring hope and compassion.”

While attendees and organizers say they don't know if their message will be heard by everyone, it still gave them the chance for a unified front.

“I’m not sure they’re going to hear it, the 'Trumpers', MAGA people," Teri Wattsen said. "Hopefully it energizes people to resist, get more and more people out.”

“The message is America is a melting pot," Barrowman said. "Everybody deserves a chance. Freedom is for everybody. The Constitution is there to respect everybody too and we should respect the Constitution.

Even though the protest had over 5,000 people, they're hoping for an even bigger future.

“Start to stand up and realize what’s going on in this country and get out of your holes and come out and protest with the rest of us” Suellen Chodash said.

