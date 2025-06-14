Thousands rally in ‘No Kings’ protests across the desert

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -- From Rancho Mirage to Cathedral City and Palm Springs, thousands of Coachella Valley residents have taken to the streets protesting President Donald Trump's policies.

In Cathedral City, crowds gathered Saturday morning in an 'ICE melts in the desert,' rally against recent immigration enforcement the city saw.

Earlier this month, ICE and CBP officials carried out an operation in Cathedral City on Ramon Road. At least one person was detained.

Protesters told News Channel 3 they are frustrated with operations detaining those without criminal records.

In Rancho Mirage, over 3,000 people gathered along Highway 111 apart of the nationwide 'No Kings' protests.

Saturday night in Palm Springs, organizers estimated nearly 5,000 people showed up to Downtown Park for another 'No Kings' demonstration.

