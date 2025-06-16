Local LPGA golfer competing in major tournament

With one of the LPGA’s major tournaments this week, 24-year-old Mary Liu is hoping to turn heads and make a lasting impression.

Originally from China, Liu now proudly calls Rancho Mirage her home. And her home course is the Indian Wells Golf Resort.

From early victories on the LPGA China Tour to earning her LPGA Tour card in 2024, Liu’s journey is a has brought her now to the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Frisco, Texas.

As she tees off in this week’s major, her community back home will be cheering for their rising star.