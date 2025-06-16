Multiple families displaced after Rancho Mirage apartment deemed unsafe

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - 15 tenants were forced to leave their homes at Thunderbird Terrace in Rancho Mirage last week after city officials deemed the complex a threat to life and safety.

Jay Jester, a displaced resident, said he lived in the property for about 2 years.

"The city came out last week on some unrelated calls and during their visit to the property, made some observations about some structural damage," Jester said. "We received red tag notices indicating that we could not enter the property except to remove our belongings. We have seven days to remove our belongings, at which time they will come back, which is Friday, to red tag the building. Then we're not allowed to enter."

The city of Rancho Mirage confirmed on June 12, 2025, the City posted a “yellow tag” on the 15-unit property, officially deeming it unsafe for occupancy, citing severe structural damage.

A city spokesperson said the property owner was informed that he had 24 hours from notification to provide relocation assistance to tenants and was directed to the relevant materials provided by the city.

"They determined that we were eligible for relocation fees," Jester said. "Those are to be paid by the property owner."

California law requires property owners to pay relocation assistance when tenants are displaced due to unsafe living conditions.

Jester said tenants haven't heard from the property owner, but that the property manager reached out Monday to deliver their checks.

"They were supposed to be paid within 24 hours," Jester said.

News Channel 3 requested interviews with both the property owner and manager. The owner has not responded. On Monday morning, the manager said they’re working to get assistance to residents.

Jester said, after a brief moment of panic, he is now in the process of finding a new place to live.

"Started looking at what resources were available," Jester said. "Reached out to the city to get clarification. The city has been very cooperative."

A city spokesperson said it coordinated with the Fair Housing Council of Riverside County’s Palm Springs office and provided the necessary information about the situation and provided a dedicated point of contact.

They also said the safety and well-being of Rancho Mirage residents remain the City’s top priority.

