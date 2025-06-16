One arrest, six cited during DUI checkpoint in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Indio police officers issued six citations and arrested one person for allegedly evading officers during a DUI checkpoint, authorities announced today.

The checkpoint was conducted from 6 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday at Jackson Street and Dillon Avenue, police said.

Citations were issued for violations including driving with a suspended license, being unlicensed and improper child seat use.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.