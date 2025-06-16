RivCo shelters team up with rescue organizations to transport 102 animals to other states amidst overcrowding

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - This past week, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) partnered with several different rescue organizations to transport 102 shelter animals out of California to find new homes. The RCDAS has partnered with Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, located in Utah along with North Shore Animal League America in New York, Humane Society of North Texas and Brandywine Valley SPCA in Pennsylvania.

Riverside County has been experiencing severe overflow of sheltered animals, with their kennels being at 203% capacity.

To combat this issue the Department has launched a new “Ticket to Ride” policy, a short-term foster program to find these animals a safe home while they wait for transportation.

The RCDAS has begun implementing changes that make it easier for the community to adopt and foster these animals with hopes of addressing the overpopulation issue they are currently facing. Adoption fees at all shelters are being waived in an attempt to limit the barriers throughout the adoption process and promote community engagement.

Help from these outside organizations and community support is contributing to the RCDAS goal to ensure that 90% of impounded animals leave the sites alive as stated in the ‘no-kill’ standards set in place by the Board of Supervisors for all Riverside County Shelters earlier last month.

“Working with partners is extremely important and opens doors to increase lifesaving,” said Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “I’m thankful for partners like Best Friends Animal Society, North Shore Animal League America, Wings of Rescue and Race for Life who continue to show up and help us move closer to our goal of a 90% live release rate.”

While there is no exact set date that this goal will be reached, the organization's main focus is to help as many animals as possible and reduce the euthanasia rates taking place within these facilities.

In past years, it has been shown that shelter rates tend to peak in the summer month's making this collaboration even more impactful to the local shelters. To sign up to foster a pet with a Ticket to Ride visit www.rcdas.org/ticket-ride and for more information regarding fee-waived adoptions, visit www.rcdas.org.