Cathedral City businesses discuss impacts of E Palm Canyon construction

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) – Drivers and residents in Cathedral City can expect delays eastbound on E Palm Canyon Drive from June 16 to mid-July for construction.

The Cathedral Cove Center is set to be added to the city, with businesses including Chipotle, Starbucks and Farmer Boys. But in order to complete the construction, the roadway will have to be reduced to one lane between Cathedral Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive.

City officials are advising residents to take alternative routes if the construction will heavily impact their travel.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local businesses on how the construction will impact them during the summer, and how the new center could increase business.