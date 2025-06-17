Coachella Valley Water District announces completion of clean water project

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A pipeline project designed to provide clean, accessible water to residents living in eastern Coachella Valley has been completed, Coachella Valley Water District officials announced today.

The Avenue 66 Transmission project, also known as the Saint Anthony Mobile Home Park Water Consolidation project, involved the installation of more than 26,000 linear feet of water pipes along Avenue 66. The project connects to three mobile home parks -- Saint Anthony, Seferino Huerta and Manuela Garcia -- and will supply water to the communities of Mecca and North Shore.

"Access to safe, affordable water and sewer services brings additional benefits, including new housing opportunities and economic growth,'' CVWD Board Vice President Castulo Estrada said in a statement.

Numerous eastern Coachella Valley residents previously received water from failing or at-risk private water systems and unreliable sanitation systems, district officials said.

"The work of CVWD and its Disadvantaged Communities Infrastructure Task Force on the Avenue 66 project is a model on how to build the partnership necessary to bring safe drinking water to the 2% of Californians who still don't have it,'' Board Chair Joaquin Equivel said.

The project is a multi-year effort aimed at improving water quality for residents in the Valley. Funding for the work includes a $23.4 million grant from the State Water Resources Board and a $7 million grant from the Department of Water Resources.