Drowning Prevention Week spreads water safety awareness

This week the valley gears up for drowning prevention week with hopes of spreading awareness about this silent but dangerous killer. Drowning can occur in as little as 30 seconds and can affect even the strongest of swimmers silently and quickly making it important to learn the preventative measures to combat this.

The ABC’s of drowning help set guidelines to prevent this kind of tragedy: Adult supervision, Barriers and Classes. The Drowning Prevention Foundation shows that drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths for children under the age of five and can be preventable with the supervision of a responsible, attentive adult actively watching children as they are in the water.

The installation and maintenance of barriers such as isolation fencing with self-latching gates, pool covers, door alarms, and nets can also help prevent these incidents from being able to take place from the start.

Overall, education is the best preventative measure when trying to go against the issue of drowning that the state of California faces throughout the summer months where 48% of all drowning cases take place.

Operation Splash is a program run by Desert Recreational Center from a grant through Kaiser Permanente that provides free swim lessons for children from low-income neighborhoods to help spread the knowledge of lifesaving water skills. This program has reached more than 300,000 youths in Southern California and plans to continue educating these children on water safety. This paired with education of pool rules, safe behavior around water and CPR courses to prepare individuals for emergencies helps everyone be proactive and prevent drowning.