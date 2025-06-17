Skip to Content
La Quinta’s own Brandun Lee returning to ring Saturday after near year-long layoff

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:39 PM

The last time we saw Brandun Lee was July 2024. He defeated Juan Anacona in London.

This Saturday, Lee makes his long-awaited return to the ring, taking on 37-year-old Elias Araujo at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

The 26-year-old Lee enters the bout at 29-0 (23 KO), looking to capture the 30th win of his young career.

This fight will be LIVE on ESPN+ on the undercard of a 10-round middleweight headliner between Vito Mielnicki Jnr and Kamil Gardzielik.

Sports Director Blake Arthur caught up with Lee ahead of this fight.

