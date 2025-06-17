Masked officers arrest man in Cathedral City, prompting civil rights concerns

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - Masked officers detained at least one man during an operation on Tuesday, prompting concerns from some community members.

The incident, captured on video and sent to News Channel 3, shows a bystander repeatedly asking for badge numbers from the officers, who said they aren't from the area.

The viewer who sent in the video said the incident happened in Cathedral City.

The TODEC Legal Center, corroborated this information saying that one person was arrested and that they are providing legal assistance to the family members.

Rosa Elena Sahagun, attorney, said she’s seeing an increase in similar encounters, particularly in the Coachella Valley.

“You should ask who they are and why you’re being detained," Sahagun said. "That is very important.”

She said while people do have the right to know who is detaining them, she's not seeing law enforcement honor that right.

"Under this current government, our rights are being trampled daily and families are being abducted,” Sahagun said.

Officials have not yet confirmed which agency conducted the detention.

Sahagun said she plans to continue monitoring the situation and provide legal support for those affected.