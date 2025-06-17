Skip to Content
Palm Springs Black History Committee hosting Juneteenth events this week

Published 5:51 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The Palm Springs Black History Committee will host an array of Juneteenth festivities this weekend.

The celebration kicks off Thursday evening at Villagefest in Palm Springs.

Friday there's a pageant featuring participants from preschool to high school age.

Saturday's events will feature live music, free food, and family friendly activities.

Juneteenth represents independence day for African Americans, who were enslaved dating back to June 19, 1865.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Palm Springs Black History Committee Event Coordinator Brian Jackson about the events and the significance of Juneteenth.

For more information on the Juneteenth events, visit palmspringsblackhistory.org.

Peter Daut

