PSUSD Summer Camp keeping kids engaged

The PSUSD Expanded Learning Summer Camp is offering local children an exciting opportunity to stay active and learning while school is out.

The program has both morning and afternoon sessions which helps relieve parents who need a safe environment for their kids while they work.

Program available at select school sites.

AM Program 8-1 with district staff

PM Program 1-6 with Think Together staff

The camp provides meals to all participants. They serve breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the day.

The camp is cost-free, making it an accessible resource for families