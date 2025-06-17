Skip to Content
PSUSD Summer Camp keeping kids engaged

By
Updated
today at 5:56 AM
Published 5:54 AM

The PSUSD Expanded Learning Summer Camp is offering local children an exciting opportunity to stay active and learning while school is out.

The program has both morning and afternoon sessions which helps relieve parents who need a safe environment for their kids while they work.

Program available at select school sites.
AM Program 8-1 with district staff
PM Program 1-6 with Think Together staff

The camp provides meals to all participants. They serve breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the day.

The camp is cost-free, making it an accessible resource for families

Allie Anthony

