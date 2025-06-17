RivCo Animal Shelters implement new field day program for sheltered dogs

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) has introduced a new program called “Dogs Day Out,” where shelter dogs are given the chance to take a field trip and get a break from the kennels.

Research from VCA Charities has shown that dogs who are taken out into the community are five times more likely to be adopted than those who stay solely in the kennels. Through this program, adoptable dogs are taken out into the community on field trips that are designed for their specific temperament and demeanor.

This program takes place in Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter and the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus with hopes of modeling the preexisting program “FIDO” located at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus.

“Our team is working hard to enhance our foster programs, and we are excited for the community to have more opportunities to take part in lifesaving,” said RCDAS Animal Services Manager Candace Falkenstien. “We have so many dogs who need time outside of their kennels, and with the public’s help we can get more dogs into loving homes and save lives.”

RivCo’s animal shelters have been dealing with severe overflow issues, with their sites reaching 207% capacity. Kennels can house up to 2 or 3 dogs per unit, with these animals living in them for over 100 days at a time. To combat this issue, RCDAS has called out for community support in hopes of reaching their goal of a 90% live release rate following their “no kill” standard for animal shelters.

“Community support and action are both key to helping RivCo dogs and becoming a no-kill community,” said Fifth District Supervisor Yxstian Gutierrez. “I see so many amazing dogs entering our shelters, and I know there are amazing people who can give them an outlet and get them into good homes.”

While staff and volunteers on site take the animals out of their kennels throughout the day there is still a large need for community help to provide these dogs a break from the shelters and reduce the animals' stressors.

Through the “Dogs Day Out” program supplies will be provided to the volunteers as well as additional support from the foster team to help match participants with adoptable pets. Volunteers can begin making appointments June 18th and June 20th. To learn more about this program visit www.rcdas.org/dog-day-out