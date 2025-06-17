Summer-like heat continues into midweek

Highs will again push well into the one-teens, similar to the last few days of heat we've endured.

The weather map remains largely unchanged, with high pressure holding court across the region. There is a front promising some changes on the way later this week.

Luckily, dry conditions have prevailed, keeping dew points and humidity values nice and low.

Highs do finally drop into the weekend, getting closer to our seasonal norms... But remember, the normal for the date is 104.