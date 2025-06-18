Coachella Valley Rescue Mission to distribute free school supplies

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Low-income children in the Coachella Valley will receive free backpacks and school supplies through a donation drive in Indio hosted by the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

The 15th annual Backpack Bonanza drive-thru event is scheduled for 7 a.m. Aug. 14 at 47470 Van Buren Street. Organizers aim to distribute school supply-filled backpacks to at least 2,500 children.

"Being prepared for school is crucial,'' said Coachella Valley Rescue Mission executive Amanda Galindo. "After food and shelter, education for children is a critical factor in helping break the cycle of poverty. We are grateful to help the community fill this need."

Official said donations of new backpacks, spiral notebooks, lined paper, index cards, rulers and calculators can be dropped off at the event site through Aug. 13.

An Amazon registry has also been set up, where all items bought by residents will be shipped to the rescue mission. The registry can be found at https://www.amazon.com/registries/gl/guest view/32WSH9HGFJWDV.

Organizers said 31% of children in the Coachella Valley live at or below the poverty level, which can affect their academic success.

Participating donors include Agua Caliente corporate office in Palm Springs, Chase Bank, Augustine Casino, Westin Rancho Mirage, KESQ News Channel 3 and Palm Desert Community Presbyterian Church.

For more information, contact the rescue mission at 760-347-3512, or at www.cvrm.org.