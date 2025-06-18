Skip to Content
News

Juneteenth: Highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Coachella Valley

By
New
Published 10:24 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Thursday, June 19, is Juneteenth marking the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom. Since then, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and a recognition of the end of slavery.

Many local businesses are joining with the City of Palm Springs to celebrate Juneteenth from Thursday to Saturday with the Palm Springs Village Fest, Kings and Queens Pageant, Concert in the Park, R&B brunch and more.

News Channel 3 is highlighting local Black-owned businesses and speaking of the importance of Juneteenth for them.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Kendall Flynn

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content