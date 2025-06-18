Juneteenth: Highlighting Black-owned businesses in the Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – Thursday, June 19, is Juneteenth marking the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom. Since then, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and a recognition of the end of slavery.

Many local businesses are joining with the City of Palm Springs to celebrate Juneteenth from Thursday to Saturday with the Palm Springs Village Fest, Kings and Queens Pageant, Concert in the Park, R&B brunch and more.

News Channel 3 is highlighting local Black-owned businesses and speaking of the importance of Juneteenth for them.