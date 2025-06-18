Positive sample of mosquito-borne virus located in Mecca

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - A positive sample of St. Louis Encephalitis virus was confirmed today from a mosquito collection site in Mecca.

"St. Louis Encephalitis virus is endemic, which means we'll detect it every year in our communities,'' said Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District General Manager Jeremy Wittie. "As the weather heats up, more mosquitoes emerge and are ready to bite. Everyone should be inspecting and removing stagnant water around their home every week."

The sample was collected near Hayes Street and 66th Avenue, officials said. The agency stated there were no reported human cases of the virus in the Coachella Valley and that it will increase technicians at Mecca as a precaution.

The virus spreads when a female mosquito bites an infected bird, and it can transmit that infection to people. Although no vaccine exists, most people will not exhibit symptoms if infected. In some cases, symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches or even death.

Officials advise residents to prevent bites by staying inside at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active, wear insect repellent, cover up with long-sleeve shirts and long pants, wash and clean pets, inspect swimming pools or ponds, clean drains regularly and inspect any drain water sources.

For additional information about the virus, go to www.cvmosquito.org, or call 760-342-8287.