Protesters gather in Palm Springs and Indio to speak out against local immigration operations

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Protesters began gathering near the Mariott Courtyard on Tahquitz Canyon Way and the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Marmara Street in Indio around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, speaking out against local immigration operations.

A flier was posted earlier in the day on social media announcing "ICE melts in the desert," and that "emergency loud protests" would be held in both locations.

Police were reported present at both demonstrations, with police at the Palm Springs location moving protesters off of private property and warning them of noise ordinance violations.

KESQ has a crew in Palm Springs and has reached out to both Palm Springs and Indio Police Departments for more information.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.