City Manager of Cathedral City announces retirement after 11 years

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)- City Manager Charles McClendon announced his retirement from Cathedral City following his 11 years of service to the community.

McClendon began his tenure in March of 2014. City officials said he was the catalyst for significant growth and improvement in the community.

The most significant improvements during his time as City manager are marked by major developments in infrastructure, enhancement of public safety services and the implementation of community programs that have positively affected the quality of life for residents.

Prior to coming to the desert McClendon had been active in local governments in areas such as Lexington, Kentucky, Glendale, Arizona, and Avondale, Arizona with his time here marking an impressive 47-year long career.

"It has been the honor and privilege of my life to serve as the City Manager of Cathedral City for the past eleven years," said McClendon. "Now, however, I am at an age where it is time for me to pass the torch to the next generation of leaders."

Throughout his time as City Manager Charles McClendon; also known as “Charlie” to the community, has made ethical and responsible financial decision making in hope to set up the community for success even in economically uncertain times.

McClendon oversaw the implementation of the city’s Five Year Plan which outlines longer-term perspectives for service delivery and budgeting while addressing the current needs and priorities of the community.

McClendon has dedicated the past 11 years of his life to Cathedral City overseeing the development of community events, the construction of Ocotillo and Esperanza Parks, the construction of the new Fire Station 1, along with the staffing and improvement of local emergency services and responders. Overall, McClendon has dedicated his tenure to modifying Cathedral City into a community working towards a better tomorrow.

"I believe I am leaving Cathedral City in a better place than I found it," McClendon reflected. "I am especially proud of what we did together to improve the lives of the people of Cathedral City."

McClendon's final day as City Manager is set for September 19. The City Council will begin the process of selecting his successor in the upcoming weeks. While McClendon notes there is still work to be done he is confident that with the City’s leadership and departmental management team there are even more great things to come for Cathedral City.

