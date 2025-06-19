Dermatologists warn of dangers of daily sun exposure, risk of skin cancer

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Skin is the largest organ in the body, and dermatologists are advising locals to take better care of it, especially in the Valley sun.

They say daily sun exposure is a serious concern no matter what activity their engaging in outside. Skin cancer is the most common from of cancer in the United States and the Skin Cancer Foundation reports 1 in 5 Americans will develop it by age 70.

Officials say the risk is even higher for men, and they are more likely to die from melanoma at any age. By age 50, men are also more likely to develop melanoma and by 65 it jumps to two times as likely and by 80, it's 3 times more likely than women.

The American Academy of Dermatology Association also found in a survey, 23% of men say they always wear sunscreen, and 27% never use it. Officials say many underestimate their risk, especially those with darker skin.

Dermatologists say skin cancer can appear anywhere on the body, and not just in areas exposed to the sun. But they also want people to know, skin cancer is preventable.

The Skin Cancer Foundation reports daily use of SPF 15 sunscreen, when used as directed, can reduce the risk of developing melanoma by 50%.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a Kaiser Permanente dermatologist and from locals on the importance of sun safety.