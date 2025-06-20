How to save on your electric bills this summer

As summer temperatures rise, your electric bill might too.

Dan Cornelius from Dan Only HVAC recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees and keeping it running. Using a smart thermostat, closing blinds during the day, and running ceiling or floor fans can all help keep your space cooler without relying solely on your AC.

Keeping your AC unit in good shape is just as important. Regular maintenance, like cleaning or replacing filters, shading the outdoor unit, and scheduling professional tune-ups can help your system run more efficiently and lower your energy bills over time.

Another way to save money is through incentives and rebates through the Imperial Irrigation District or Southern California Edison.

