Mark Wahlberg makes a surprises visit at Morongo Casino in Cabazon

CABAZON, CALIF. (KESQ) - Hollywood Superstar Mark Wahlberg added a little sizzle to his family restaurant.

On Wednesday, while making a special guest appearance visit at Wahlburgers within the Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa. Where he mingled with casino guests and diners where he posed for selfies, traded hugs, and shared stories with excited patrons and Wahlburgers team members.

Wahlberg later posted a video of the official visit to his official Instagram page. An actor, producer and music legend, Wahlberg is no stranger to Morongo, which served as the backdrop for scenes in 2014 film, “The Gambler”.

“We’re delighted to have welcomed Mr. Wahlberg back to Morongo for another visit to the first Wahlburgers in the nation to open in a tribal casino,” said Morongo’s Chief Executive Officer Mike Bean. “It just goes to show that you never know what celebrity you’ll bump into next at Morongo.”

The restaurant was inspired by the Emmy-nominated reality show, “Wahlbugers” for ten seasons. Which is founded by Mark, Donnie and Executive Chef Paul Wahlberg. The fast casual eatery features a chef-inspired menu emphasizing on made-to-order delicious food inspired by the family favorite recipes.

The Wahlberg at Morongo opened in 2021 and showcases a stage for live music and a 30-foot led video wall. Where guests can cheer for their favorite sports teams while enjoying the restaurant’s signature burger as well as sandwiches and more.

“Our guests were beyond thrilled to meet Mr. Wahlberg, and I suspect this won’t be the last time he pops in to spend some time at Morongo,” Bean said