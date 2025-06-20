Nearly 500 without power in Desert Hot Springs; city alerts of traffic signal outages

UPDATE 6/20/2025 - The City of Desert Hot Springs is reporting some traffic signal outages in the area affected by the power outage.

Traffic signals are out of service at the intersections of Pierson Boulevard and Skyborne, and at Pierson Boulevard and Karen Avenue.

They say crews are working to restore power, and they expect repairs to be done by 10:00 p.m. They are asking residents to use alternate routes and care when driving in the area in the meantime.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- Nearly 500 residents are left without power in the Desert Hot Springs area Friday afternoon.

Earlier today multiple Desert Hot Springs residents reported loss of power with social media posts speculating a sparking power line in the area to be the cause of the outage. The Fire Department was alerted and informed the residents that Edison Electric would be on the way to resolve the issue.

Power is projected to be back up and running for most by 9pm.

While this issue is being looked into residents can go to the cooling center located at Desert Hot Springs Library or any other cooling center listed by CAP Riverside to combat the summer heat of the Desert.

For more on weather check out our First Alert Weather Team's forecast

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.