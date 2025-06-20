San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies catch warrant suspect who fled on foot into Joshua Tree desert

JOSHUA TREE, Calif. (KESQ) - A man wanted on a warrant for grand theft auto is in custody after fleeing into the desert from Sheriff's deputies in Joshua Tree.

Deputies say they were attempting to arrest the man on Wednesday, who had an active no-bail felony warrant, at a home in the 62100 block of Canterbury Street in Joshua Tree. The man fled when deputies arrived, and they pursued him on foot.

Deputies caught the man after a short chase and found that he was carrying over 7 grams of what they suspect was methamphetamine. The man was arrested and booked at the Morongo Basin jail for the outstanding no-bail felony warrant, along with being charged with resisting a Peace Officer and possession of a controlled substance.

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information related to this investigation contact the Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175, or to call anonymously, contact 1-800-78-CRIME or wetip.com.