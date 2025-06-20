Skip to Content
Tiny tiaras, big smiles, and lots of heart featured at the 2025 Kings & Queens Pageant

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - It was an evening full of sparkle and pride at the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center on Friday as the 2025 Kings & Queens Pageant returned for another year.

The pageant has been celebrating local youth for more than 30 years. The cherished event featured adorable performances in reflective dance, spoken word, and of course—pageantry.

The highlight was a runway of poise and personality, as each young contestant took the stage in their evening gowns. In the end, every little participant was crowned a princess, complete with a sash, gift bag, and their moment in the spotlight.

