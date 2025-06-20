Yucca Valley unveils Founder Plaza in Old Town

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Yucca Valley announced the new opening of its Founders Plaza. Town officials touted it as a "significant milestone in the town's ongoing efforts."

Earlier this month, council members held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project.

Officials are set to plan a larger community celebration later this year to allow residents and visitors to mark the official opening of the plaza’s new community gathering space later this year.

“This project is just the beginning.” Said Mayor Jeff Drozd. "Founders Plaza reflects our community’s past while creating a space for connection, events and future growth in Old Town. We're excited for residents to start using the space and looking forward to the grand opening later this year."

Formerly known as “Old Town Beautification and Sustainability Project,” the space is now renamed Founders Plaza following a community-wide naming campaign. Which is located along the Elk Trail between Twentynine Palms Highway and Yucca Trail. Founders Plaza will represent its first completion phase of a broader initiative to enhance Old Town’s walkability, visual appeal and more.

While the plaza is already being enjoyed by the public, additional improvements are still planned ahead as funding becomes available.

For more information on the founders Plaza and future project phase, visit https://www.yucca-valley.org/our-town/departments/public-works-engineering/old-town-project

Stay up to date with KESQ News Channel 3 for the latest information on this project.