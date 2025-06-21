Skip to Content
Colby Raha breaks the world record for the longest motorcycle jump to a flat landing

KESQ
Published 8:47 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) Motocross daredevil Colby Raha breaks the world record for the longest motorcycle jump to a flat landing at the Palm Springs Surf Club.

In his jump, Raha reached 199 feet, and the crowd went wild when he cleared all the BMW cars.

The previous record, set in 1974 by Bob Gill, was 171 feet.

The next event for Raha is the X Games in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he looks to earn his seventh gold medal.

After that, Raha is going to be at the Sturgis rally in South Dakota, and looks to break the furthest Harley-Davidson distance world record of all time.

Kenji Ito

