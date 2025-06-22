Activist responds to surge in political violence

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - After the deadly shootings targeting Minnesota state lawmakers, concerns are growing over the rise of politically motivated violence in the United States.

Here at home, Palm Springs Police recently arrested a La Quinta man after allegedly making an online post threatening a shooting at the "No Kings Day" protest in Palm Springs June 14.

Political violence is when someone uses force to push a political or ideological agenda.

The Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing, driven by anti-natalist ideology, shows how extreme views can turn deadly.

Lt. Michael Torres, Palm Springs Police Department, said there hasn't been a rise in political violence in Palm Springs in the past couple years, but did note property crimes have increased.

"Regardless, we're trying to be proactive with it," Torres said. "We had an event recently regarding education. That's part of it. Getting in front of it, answering the tough questions."

Political Violence in the United States: A snapshot since 2020

May 25, 2020 – George Floyd protests begin

Protests nationwide sparked by Floyd’s murder, some met with violent counter-protesters and armed civilian presence.

Thousands stormed the Capitol attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband was violently attacked with a hammer in their San Francisco home.

Trump survived a shooting attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, intensifying political tensions.

A march in Boulder, Colorado, supporting Israeli hostages held in Gaza, was violently disrupted when an attacker hurled firebombs and used a makeshift flamethrower on the crowd.

Two lawmakers and their spouses were shot in what investigators say was a targeted, politically-motivated attack. Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from a longtime activist who discusses how political violence has intensified and shifted over the years.