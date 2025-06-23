Help save lives by donating blood at the News Channel 3 blood drive on Friday, June 27

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - On Friday this week, you'll have a chance to join News Channel 3 by helping us to donate blood at our station.

The drive to collect live saving blood donations will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., in the LifeStream bloodmobile at our building located at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousand Palms.

Your donation can help make a difference for medical patients, accident victims, and even newborn babies.

LifeStream Blood Bank reports that 500 blood donations are needed in our local community every day. To set up an appointment to make a blood donation at News Channel 3 on Friday, June 27, call 800-879-4484 or visit lstream.org/thousandpalms/.