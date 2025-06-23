Skip to Content
Israel-Iran updates: Iran launches attack on US base in Qatar

PHOTO: Iran launches retaliatory operations against U.S. Military Base in Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Photo Date: 06/23/2025
By David Brennan and Megan Forrester, ABC News
Last Updated: June 23, 2025, 10:26 AM PDT

Qatari air defenses "successfully intercepted" a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base, the Qatari Defense Ministry said.

The Qatari foreign minister condemned the Iranian attack on Monday, calling it a "flagrant violation of the State of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as international law and the United National Charter."

"We affirm that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner proportionate to the nature and scale of this blatant aggression and in accordance with international law," the foreign minister said.

The foreign minister added that the base had been evacuated earlier "in accordance with approved security and precautionary procedures" and that there were no injuries or human losses as a result of the attack.

President Donald Trump is in the Situation Room with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, a senior Department of Defense official told ABC News.

