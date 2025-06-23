Leaders from Jewish Federations of North America’s Pride Mission to Israel detail trip, missile attacks

RANCHO MIRAGE, Cali. (KESQ) -- Leaders with the Jewish Federation of the Desert have returned from Israel after getting stranded during this month's missile attacks, and they will be speaking about the experience Monday. The event will be taking place at 11:00 a.m. at Jewish Federation of the Desert, 69710 Highway 111, in Rancho Mirage.

The recent Jewish Federations of North America’s Pride Mission to Israel brought 100 LGBTQ+ Jewish leaders from 26 communities across the US and Canada to Israel for a deeply meaningful week that was concluding just as the Iranian missile attacks began.

This event is focused on sharing firsthand accounts from the recent LGBTQ+ Federation Mission to Israel and discussing the experience of being in Israel during the initial days of the ongoing war with Iran. According to the Federation, the delegation returned with powerful stories of resilience, identity, and solidarity. There will also be a live feed from Israel so that we can hear directly from our partners working tirelessly to address the needs of Israelis at this time.

Mission participants Danny Labin CEO of the Federation, Rabbi Kenneth Emert, Gordie Nathan & Bill Fields will speak.

RSVP's are mandatory. Please write directly to gloria.benavides@jfedps.org and provide your name and the names of anyone else in your party.

