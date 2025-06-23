Local Representatives react to ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ airstrikes in Iran

WASHINGTON, DC (KESQ) - Local Representatives Ken Calvert and Dr. Raul Ruiz are reacting to the airstrikes and escalating situation in Iran.

Republican valley Congressman Calvert says the success of "Operation Midnight Hammer" is a testament to our military's ability to project power around the world. He says President Trump made the right call.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke in depth with Congressman Calvert on Monday.

We also reached out to Democrat valley Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, who was unavailable to do an interview on Monday. He did issue a statement:

"Donald Trump's dangerous and unilateral decision to attack Iran without the required consent of Congress has needlessly put American lives at risk."

"While most Americans believe that a nuclear armed Iran is a threat to world peace, they also agree that American involvement in Middle East conflicts has usually been disastrous."