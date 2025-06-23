Skip to Content
Minor injuries reported in Thermal crash; One extricated

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - A two-vehicle crash in Thermal today left one person with minor injuries who had to be extricated by firefighters.   

The crash was reported at 6:56 a.m. Monday at 5th Avenue and Calhoun Street, south of Coachella, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

The injured individual was taken to a hospital, while the other motorist was not hurt, the department said.  

The cause of the collision was under investigation.

