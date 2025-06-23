Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation announces summer program available to residents

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation announced a plan for discounts, swim programs and scholarships available to the community.

The Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation shared several updates for summer programs that revolve around water safety and recreational opportunities for residents of all ages in the City of Palm Springs.

The department partnered up with the Palm Springs Surf Club to instate ‘Resident Discount Days’ where residents can enjoy discounted admission on selected dates throughout the summer.

On June 25, July 16 and August 13 from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. tickets will be discounted to $10 per child and $20 per adult. Throughout these days residents can take part in pooltime fun with the exception of the club's surf pool.

Tickets for this event must be purchased beforehand at palmspringsca.gov/recreation

The Palm Springs Department of Parks and Recreation also invites residents to join the new evergrowing Palm Springs Swim Club, a U.S. masters swimming program helping more than 30 active adult swimmers.

Practices are open to the public and take place on:

Monday- Thursday from 5:30 a.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Swim Center on Pavilion Way.

The Swim Center also offers scholarships and reimbursement support to help families receive swim lessons and water safety classes for their children.

The First 5 Riverside County, Children and Families Commission provided a reimbursable grant helping over 40 children enroll in swim lessons along with the All Desert Aquatics donation of $5,000 to help fund swim lesson scholarships for families in need.

Education of water safety is highly important throughout the summer months where 48% of all drowning cases take place. Programs like these make swim safety accessible to all residents helping spread the knowledge of lifesaving water skills.

For more information on how to utilize these programs visit www.palmspringsca.gov/recreation

call (760) 323-8272 or email recinfo@palmspringsca.gov