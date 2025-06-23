Riverside County Fire warns against use of illegal fireworks – ‘If You Light It, We’ll Write It’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) - With Independence Day just around the corner, the Riverside County Fire Department is reminding everyone of its annual campaign to crack down on suppliers, distributors, purchasers, and users of illegal fireworks.

They've put out the slogan: "If You Light It, We'll Write It" for their campaign to prevent wildfires and injuries this Fourth of July. They're emphasizing to the public that Illegal fireworks are dangerous and carry fines up to $5,000.

The campaign started on Monday, and runs through the second week of July. Riverside County Fire, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, and the county Code Enforcement Department will be actively pursuing individuals who light fireworks without a permit.

During last year's enforcement, nearly 300 citations were issued, while 10 people were arrested, and over 400 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

Under local ordinance, California-approved “safe and sane” fireworks such as sparklers and fountains are permitted only within the city limits of Blythe, Coachella, Desert Hot Springs, and Indio. They are not permitted in other local cities.

To report illegal fireworks, use the Riverside County Sheriff’s app, website, or call their non-emergency toll-free number at (800) 950-2444.