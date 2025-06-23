U.S Armed Forces receive free tram admission through ‘Military Days’ promotion in July

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway continues their annual tradition of appreciation for U.S armed forces and families by celebrating “Military Days” throughout July.

It has been announced that throughout the entire month of July all U.S military personnel will receive free admission to the Palm Springs aerial tramway with a valid military identification regardless of status.

Active, former and retired military as well as military widows and widowers qualify to take part in this promotion. Military personnel are encouraged to bring their friends and families with them to take part in this month-long celebration with a 25% off incentive for up to four guests.

While visiting the tramway soldiers and their families can enjoy the Mount Jacinto State Park hiking trails that span over 50 miles along with a guided hour and a half long nature walk that takes place every Sunday.

Guests can also enjoy the restaurants located in the tramway before going to the Natural History Museums to learn more about the plants and animals living in the state park.

For more information on this month-long celebration call 760-325-1391 or visit www.pstramway.com.

