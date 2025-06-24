City of Palm Springs taking action on wind wall along North Gene Autry Trail

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The city of Palm Springs has started building the highly anticipated wind wall along North Gene Autry Trail.

Crews were hard at work on Tuesday, beginning construction on the nearly 600 foot long brick wall in a major move to combat the area's notorious winds and sandstorms that reduce visibility and cause drifting sand dunes along and across the roadway.

The wall will span between the Union Pacific Railroad bridge (just south of the I-10 freeway) at the north, to East Via Escuela at the south.

The $2.2 million project, funded largely by Measure A, was approved by the city council in April.

Construction is expected to wrap up by December.