Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network: planning can make a difference in a disaster

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Disaster can strike anytime, anywhere - and that's why it's important to take action before that happens.

Whether it's major flooding like we saw during Tropical Storm Hilary, wildfires, or other natural disasters, the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network (CVDPN) says planning now can make all the difference.

CVDPN is an all volunteer organization with the mission to provide everyone in the valley with training, education, and networking opportunities to be prepared for all disasters.

One of the greatest threats to our valley is earthquakes. CVDPN provides free training in both English and Spanish on how to be prepared - not if, but when the "big one" hits.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network President Mitch Brown to find out more about what you can do today to stay safe tomorrow.

CVDPN is seeking additional board and committee members. If you're interested, and for more information on the organization and how to get disaster training, visit cvdpn.org.