Riverside County Veterans Services relocating Indio office to Desert Hot Springs July 1st

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Riverside County Department of Veterans Services is announcing the relocation of the Indio office as of July 1st.

The Department says the move is necessary to help offer better services to the community, including benefit assistance, outreach and support programs.

The new local office will be at the Henry Lozano Community Center at 12800 West Arroyo Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

The Department will also have a new Hemet office on July 1st., located at 880 North State Street, Ste. B-1.

Both offices will be open Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

For more information, call 951-955-3060, or visit rivcoveterans.org.