TODEC distributes essentials amid ICE operation fears

Published 11:27 AM

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ) - In response to growing anxiety over recent ICE activity, TODEC has stepped up efforts to aid immigrant families who are living in fear.

TODEC has begun distributing essential supplies including food packages, informational materials, and “know-your-rights” cards to families in the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas.

TODEC’s strategy combines direct distribution of goods with education, aimed at reducing panic and providing tangible support to those whose lives have been disrupted by increasing immigration enforcement efforts.

