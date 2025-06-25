Skip to Content
News

Elderly person set to be airlifted after injury on Mecca canyon

KESQ
By
Published 2:25 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - First responders are working to rescue an elderly patient who was injured in Mecca Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at a little after 1 p.m. on Painted Canyon Road and Box Canyon Road.

"Firefighters are on scene of an inaccessible rescue involving an elderly patient with minor injuries requiring help out of the canyon," CAL FIRE Riverside wrote on social media. "The patient will be hoisted to the Thermal Airport for further evaluation."

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content