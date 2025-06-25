Elderly person set to be airlifted after injury on Mecca canyon

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ) - First responders are working to rescue an elderly patient who was injured in Mecca Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported at a little after 1 p.m. on Painted Canyon Road and Box Canyon Road.

"Firefighters are on scene of an inaccessible rescue involving an elderly patient with minor injuries requiring help out of the canyon," CAL FIRE Riverside wrote on social media. "The patient will be hoisted to the Thermal Airport for further evaluation."

