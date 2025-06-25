Local officials remind the community to not leave kids, pets in the car during Valley heat

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – The Indio Police Department is reminding the community of how deadly the inside of a car can be when temperatures are high in the Valley for kids and pets.

Officials with Indio PD say every year, children and pets suffer heatstroke or worse after being left behind. The National Safety Council reports there are an average of 37 deaths per year across the country for kids under the age of 15 left in cars.

NSC also reports in California alone since 1998, there have been 61 car-heat related deaths of kids, and Indio PD says this is avoidable and suggests taking these steps:

Always check the back seat before locking your car

Keep a personal item (like your phone or bag) next to you child or pet

Lock your car when not in use to prevent children or animals from climbing in

If you see a child or pet alone in a vehicle -- CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY

In the Indio PD social media reminder, officials wrote: "Pets are especially vulnerable. They cannot sweat like humans and overheat quickly. Even a few minutes can be fatal. Let's protect our little ones -- human and furry. One moment of awareness can save a life. Stay alert. Stay responsible."

