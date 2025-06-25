Nelly and Ashanti are sharing a lot on their new reality series. Except for one thing

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nelly and Ashanti are perfectly comfortable with being held up as examples of “spinning the block,” or getting back together with your ex.

Nelly is even dropping a country-inspired single this week titled “Spin the Block.” But it’s their new Peacock reality show “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” that really unpacks the pair’s relationship, tracing their marriage and parenthood journey after reuniting a decade after their initial split.

Viewers will see that the couple is open about most things, except when it comes to their beloved son whom they call “KK.” The baby’s face is blurred out or hidden in any scenes in which he appears.

“I left that totally up to her ‘cause I get it,” Nelly told CNN of the decision to keep their son’s face private. “This is her first child and I can only imagine the anxiety that probably comes with that.” (Nelly has four children: two from a previous relationship and two he adopted after his sister Jackie Donahue passed away in 2005.)

In terms of his relationship journey as depicted in the show, Nelly said he didn’t see anything wrong with going back to a former love – with one caveat.

“As long as they bring more good to your life than bad in any relationship that you’re dealing with, as long as the good outweighs the bad,” he said. “That’s just the focus, man. That’s something I live my life by, period. So I mean, if it works…”

“Yeah, you don’t want to go back to a bad situation,” Ashanti added.

The rapper and R&B singer first met in 2003 and went on to become one of the most well known hip-hop couples for years prior to their split in 2013.

Their breakup was famously a bad one, which is why fans were shocked when in 2021 Nelly took the opportunity to hug Ashanti when they were both on stage during a Verzuz performance. It was the first time they had seen each other since the split, Ashanti specified at the time.

“The block was closed for a long time,” Ashanti joked to CNN.

But the spark was quickly rekindled and they confirmed in September 2023 that they were back together.

They shared their engagement and pregnancy in April 2024 before later revealing they had secretly married in December 2023.

Their son, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, was born in July 2024.

Their family life is a big part of their new series, with Ashanti trying to balance being a new mother with her career and Nelly relaunching his Apple Bottom fashion line.

And yet, the couple don’t shy away from tougher topics, including the backlash Nelly received after agreeing to perform at the Liberty Ball for Donald Trump in January 2025 and Ashanti’s tumultuous relationship with music executive Irv Gotti who died in February at the age of 54.

Nelly said he wanted to do their new show in part because of Ashanti.

“I wanted (viewers) to see a person that I get a chance to see every day that’s not just the business side or the artist side of Ashanti,” said the “Hot in Herre” rapper, who has more experience with reality TV than his wife, having appeared in his 2014 reality series “Nellyville.” “I mean, she’s funny, she’s charismatic…just seeing her in a different light. I thought that would definitely be dope.”

“This is not really my thing. I’m a little bit more private,” Ashanti said. “But you know, when you get married you trust your person, you know what I mean? And he was really passionate. I was just like ‘Okay I’m down. Let’s do it.’”

Not that she’s not used to people being into their business. Speculation has been ramping up that the couple may be expecting again.

“Listen, I’m focused on KK’s first birthday coming up on July 18th,” Ashanti said when asked about more kids. “I’m very excited about that. I mean, obviously we want to have more.”

“I’m doing my part,” Nelly chimed in, smiling. “It ain’t like we ain’t trying.”

“Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” premieres Thursday on Peacock.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.