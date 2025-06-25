Palm Springs to vote on 2025-26 budget after mayor’s requested changes considered

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Palm Springs City Council is set to vote Wednesday night on the city's budget for fiscal year 2025-26 and 2026-27 comprehensive budgets.

It comes after finance officials incorporated recommendations from Mayor Ron deHarte after he raised concerns of potential shortfall at the June 11 meeting.

The mayor recently published a "Resident Guide to the Palm Springs Budget," detailing his concerns that the city is spending more than it's making in revenue.

He cited rising labor costs, the end of outside funding for the city's homeless Navigation Center and revenue flattening.

The proposed budget reflects adjustments based on deHarte's calls to rein in spending and prepare for future financial challenges.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on this developing story.