Assemblyman Greg Wallis secures state funding to support Palm Springs fertility clinic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KESQ) - Local Assemblyman Greg Wallis (R-Bermuda Dunes) announced on Thursday he's secured state funding to help rebuild the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic damaged in the Palm Springs bombing in May.

In a statement, Wallis called it a bipartisan effort and thanked legislative leaders and the LGBTQ+ caucus for their support.

“Collaborating with Speaker Rivas and the budget chairs of both houses, we united in a bipartisan response to the tragic events to support the Palm Springs community during this challenging time. I deeply appreciate the vital support from legislative leaders and particularly the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus in Sacramento, which was instrumental in securing these funds in a tough budget year."

He added that the collaborative efforts and support to secure the funding are "a prime example of how Californians can unite to uplift our communities in times of need."

