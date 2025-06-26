Cathedral City Awards $90,000 in Grants to Arts, Service Groups

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ) - More than a dozen local organizations will receive a combined $90,000 in funding through two Cathedral City grant programs for the 2025-26 fiscal year, city officials announced today.

Six organizations were approved to receive a total of $20,000 through the city's Community Arts Grant program, which supports diverse and socially engaged art projects.

The Public Arts Commission said it selected the recipients from 13 applicants, citing their potential to engage the community. The recipients include:

-- Desert Ensemble: $2,500;

-- Larry Harris/Strong Words: $2,500;

-- S.C.R.A.P. Gallery: $5,000;

-- Cathedral City Senior Center: $5,000; and

-- Cult and Classic Films, LLC: $3,000.

An additional $70,000 was distributed to 20 Coachella Valley recipients through the Community Assistance Grant program, which funds nonprofit organizations providing services to underserved populations.

The two largest awards went to:

-- Boys and Girls Club of Cathedral City: $8,500; and

-- 65 Check, Inc.: $7,500

"These two distinct grant programs reflect the city of Cathedral City's multifaceted approach to community investment, supporting both the creative arts that enrich daily life and essential services that address critical community needs,'' said Ryan Hunt, Cathedral City's communications and events manager.

The grant performance period runs from July 1 through June 30, 2026, officials said.