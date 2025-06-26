San Bernardino Sheriff’s deputies search for suspects in Yucca Valley armed robbery attempt

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - San Bernardino County Morongo Basin Sheriff's investigators are looking for two armed robbery suspects after they entered a massage parlor on Wednesday brandishing a machete and demanding money.

Deputies say they responded to Dragon Massage on Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two Asian males with knives.

They report the two adult males went in to Dragon Massage, and one asked for a massage but was told the business was closed. One of the suspects then brandished a machete and demanded money. Both suspects ended up fleeing the scene without getting any cash.

Deputies conducted a search of the premises, but the suspects were already gone. They were able to collect footage of the incident from the cameras at the business.

They urge anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Deputy Gamino of the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at (760) 365-9413/366-4175. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.