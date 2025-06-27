Experts stress importance of routine testing for National HIV Testing Day

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The biggest barrier for those with HIV getting the care they need is not knowing they need it.

In response, DAP Health is boosting local efforts, offering free rapid HIV and hepatitis C tests at six Walgreens locations on Friday from 10 am to 5 pm:

1700 East Vista Chino, Palm Springs, CA 92262

2465 East Palm Canyon Drive, Bldg. 14, Palm Springs, 92264

33975 Date Palm Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234

72027 Dinah Shore Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

82955 Avenue 48, Bldg. B, Indio, CA 92201

8917 Trautwein Road, Riverside, CA 92508

This year, fears grew when the Trump administration proposed deep cuts to HIV prevention programs, both in the U.S. and abroad. The proposals included ending support for CDC prevention efforts, vaccine research, and global treatment access. Public health leaders warned the cuts could lead to thousands of new infections per day worldwide.

But after backlash from health advocates and lawmakers, the administration reversed course.

Still, many people living with HIV don’t know they have it, so testing early means starting treatment early and stopping the spread. Officials say, despite recent reversals, ongoing changes in federal policy continue to raise concerns, making community-based resources more essential.

