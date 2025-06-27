Local doctors to speak on ethical patient eye care

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - Local doctors are standing up against kickbacks in eye care and demanding more transparency.

They're inviting the public to attend a "Stand for Ethical Eye Care" event on Saturday that aims to show support for ethical and patient-first care.

They are taking a stand against hidden kickback and commissions, and they'll also be educating people on how to detect hidden incentives.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with cataract surgeon Dr. Keith Tokuhara to get more information.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 28th, at Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert located at 45400 Larkspur Lane.

For more information, visit desertvisioncenter.com/ethics/.